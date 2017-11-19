NEW YORK (AP) — Five people have been injured after scaffolding collapsed onto the street in Manhattan’s Soho neighborhood.

According to WABC , the incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Sunday at Broadway in and Prince Streets. The area is clogged with shoppers and tourists and fire officials say it’s lucky there were no more injuries. Video from the scene showed large wooden planks littering the street as onlookers stood by.

The fire department says the injuries were minor and non-life threatening.

