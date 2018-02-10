HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) — The city manager of Hackensack says five police officers involved in a warrantless search of an apartment in 2016 have been fired.

NorthJersey.com reports that the decision by city manager Ted Ehrenburg comes a little more than a week after a hearing officer recommended that four of the officers be fired. Hearing officer Dennis Driscoll recommended a six-month suspension for another officer, but that officer also was fired Friday.

Ehrenburg, a former police officer, said the officers “betrayed their oath” and brought dishonor to the department.

Seven city officers were suspended after an internal affairs investigation unearthed surveillance video contradicting the officers’ account of a December 2016 narcotics check. The two highest-ranking officers retired. Prosecutors dropped charges in eight active criminal cases.

Attorneys for three of the officers vowed appeals.