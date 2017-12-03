FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana’s five Republican candidates for U.S. Senate have agreed to take part in a debate next April in Fort Wayne.
Allen County Republican Party Chairman Steve Shine tells The Journal Gazette he’s received commitments from each of the announced Republican Senate candidates to participate in a “debate-style program.” He says a panel of journalists is expected to ask the candidates questions.
The April 23 event during the local party’s annual Lincoln Day Dinner will come two weeks before Indiana’s May 8 primary.
The five candidates are: auto parts distributor Mike Braun of Jasper, Kokomo attorney Mark Hurt, U.S. Reps. Luke Messer and Todd Rokita, and New Albany college administrator Andrew Takami.
They’re competing for the GOP nomination to run against Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly in next year’s general election.

Information from: The Journal Gazette, http://www.journalgazette.net