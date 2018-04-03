HUNTINGDON, Pa. (AP) — Five cars of a Norfolk Southern freight train have derailed alongside a creek in central Pennsylvania, disrupting travel on Amtrak.

A Norfolk Southern spokesman says a train carrying general merchandise went off the tracks around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday in the borough of Huntingdon.

No one was reported injured.

Norfolk Southern says the derailed cars were carrying plastic, pulp board, dried potatoes and peas. Booms are in the creek to collect floating plastic material.

The train with 75 loaded cars and two locomotives was headed east from Altoona to Harrisburg.

Amtrak says a train between New York and Pittsburgh was canceled. A second was stopped in Altoona, where passengers were put on a bus to Harrisburg and transferred to another train.

Huntingdon is about 120 miles (193 kilometers) east of Pittsburgh.