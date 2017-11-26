CLINTON, La. (AP) — Five people have been found dead following three incidents north of Baton Rouge.

Authorities did not immediately say whether they believe the slayings are connected.

News outlets report that three bodies were found Sunday evening at a house in East Feliciana Parish, near the East Baton Rouge Parish line. Earlier that morning, sheriff’s deputies had found a woman’s body in a wooded area in East Feliciana Parish, near Clinton. Authorities called the woman’s death “suspicious” but did not release further details.

Also on Sunday, a man was fatally shot outside a gas station in Zachary.

Zachary Emergency Medical Services spokesman Mike Chustz tells The Advocate that the shooting was the result of a fight near the gas pumps. The shooter, who has not been identified, fled the scene.