ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Five Florida sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a 19-year-old man who opened fire on them as they tried to serve his arrest warrant.
Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings tells news outlets the deputies saw the man and his grandmother when they arrived at the home on Thursday.
The man pointed a gun at deputies, who retreated, and the grandmother fled the home.
Demings said the man later came out and reached for a gun instead of putting his hands up.
The sheriff says deputies fired non-lethal rounds at him. The man then opened fire and the deputies fired back, striking him.
Demings said drone video confirms the deputies’ accounts. The deputies weren’t injured. The man’s name hasn’t been released.