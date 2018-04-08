BOSTON (AP) — Several former U.S. governors will be gathering at the Harvard University School of Public Health to discuss the nation’s ongoing opioid addiction crisis.
The forum on Thursday will examine various long-term approaches for addiction treatment and the role state government has in developing and implementing treatment programs.
The former governors participating include Republican Jim Douglas from Vermont and Democrats Steven Beshear from Kentucky; Ted Strickland from Ohio; Jack Markell from Delaware; and Kathleen Sebelius from Kansas.
Sebelius also served as Secretary of Health and Human Services in former President Barack Obama’s administration.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Thousands of Indian women find their American dreams in jeopardy
- Many Americans try retirement, then change their minds
- Symptoms from stopping antidepressants are largely a mystery
- Canada mourns: 15 die when truck, hockey team bus collide VIEW
- Hannity vows to bash Kimmel until he apologizes to 1st lady
In a speech delivered in New Hampshire last month, President Donald Trump advocated for stiffer penalties for drug traffickers, including in some cases the death penalty.
Trump’s plan also called for expanding access to proven treatment methods.