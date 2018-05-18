WILLIS, Texas (AP) — Two East Texas treatment facilities have fired five employees amid a state investigation into allegations of neglect, improper supervision and physical and sexual abuse.

The Courier reports that the staff firings at the Care Cottage facilities in Willis were ahead of a raid Wednesday by Montgomery County law enforcement. The facilities are licensed for girls ages 6 to 17.

An investigator’s statement used to obtain the search warrant executed this week outlines allegations reported by residents, including leaving students unattended, girls being injured while restrained and staff parties involving alcohol. The statement says at least three employees are accused of having sexual relations with girls in their care.

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services is investigating all allegations. Agency spokeswoman Tejal Patel says all girls are currently safe.

Care Cottage officials declined to comment.

