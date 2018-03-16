NEW YORK (AP) — Five New York City doctors have been charged with taking bribes and kickbacks from an Arizona-based pharmaceutical company to prescribe large volumes of a highly addictive painkiller.

The charges were contained in court papers unsealed Friday in Manhattan federal court.

Prosecutors say the men collected tens of thousands of dollars working for the company’s Speakers Bureau over a four-year stretch. The company, Insys Therapeutics Inc., hasn’t commented.

Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman says the doctors reneged on their oath as doctors to put the care of their patients above all else. He says they accepted bribes in the form of speaking fees in exchange for prescribing millions of dollars’ worth of a potent fentanyl-based spray and used their patients as instruments for profit.

The doctors were arrested Friday.