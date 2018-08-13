MOSCOW (AP) — Tajikistan’s Emergencies Committee says five people have died in the crash-landing of a helicopter carrying climbers in the former Soviet republic.
The committee’s spokeswoman, Umeda Yusupova, said in a statement that three of the victims were Russian mountaineers and two were Tajik members of the helicopter crew. Yusupova said that the remaining 12 climbers and one crewmember were evacuated by rescue helicopters on Monday.
Yusupova said the Mi-8 helicopter crash-landed Sunday while flying in strong winds and poor visibility in the Pamir Mountains. The helicopter was carrying 13 Russians, one Belarusian and one Spanish citizen back to their camp after they had climbed the 7,495-meter (24,590-foot) Ismoil Somoni Peak.
Yusupova said the survivors sustained injuries and were given medical assistance.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Omarosa says she secretly taped her firing, plays audio
- 11 bodies, 10 of them hanging, found at New Delhi home
- Mount Everest is a 'fecal time bomb.' Here's one man's idea for handling 14 tons of human waste.
- In Australia town of 11 people, mysterious disappearance turns neighbor against neighbor
- Woman tells police she's a 'clean, thoroughbred, white girl'