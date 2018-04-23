Share story

By
The Associated Press

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — Records say five sheriff’s deputies in Louisiana were fired after an inmate complained about excessive force.

The Town Talk quotes Rapides Parish Clerk of Court records in a Monday report as saying 28-year-old Cody Darnell Richardson, 30-year-old John D. Aaron IV, 30-year-old Bradley Jacob Cohenour, 45-year-old Marlon Jerel Creecy and 38-year-old Quitina Kenyaka Frazier were fired after the inmate filed the complaint on March 21.

The five former parish sheriff’s deputies were indicted by a parish grand jury in March and will be arraigned on May 16.

Richardson was charged with the most offenses including second-degree battery. The others were charged with malfeasance in office. The charges are felonies.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

The clerk’s website says two of the five have attorneys. Adam Huddleston is representing Cohenour and Jermaine Harris is representing Creecy.

___

Information from: Alexandria Daily Town Talk, http://www.thetowntalk.com

The Associated Press