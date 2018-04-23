ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — Records say five sheriff’s deputies in Louisiana were fired after an inmate complained about excessive force.
The Town Talk quotes Rapides Parish Clerk of Court records in a Monday report as saying 28-year-old Cody Darnell Richardson, 30-year-old John D. Aaron IV, 30-year-old Bradley Jacob Cohenour, 45-year-old Marlon Jerel Creecy and 38-year-old Quitina Kenyaka Frazier were fired after the inmate filed the complaint on March 21.
The five former parish sheriff’s deputies were indicted by a parish grand jury in March and will be arraigned on May 16.
Richardson was charged with the most offenses including second-degree battery. The others were charged with malfeasance in office. The charges are felonies.
The clerk’s website says two of the five have attorneys. Adam Huddleston is representing Cohenour and Jermaine Harris is representing Creecy.
