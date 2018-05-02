POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — Five men have been convicted of stealing more than 60 firearms from a southeast Missouri gun dealer.

The U.S. attorney’s office announced Tuesday that Arlandus Howard was found guilty by a jury. The other four men, Demarlon Richardson, Germonde Brunner, Arlandus Howard, Norlando Jackson and Antywan Seawood, pleaded guilty.

Prosecutors say they stole the firearms in February 2017 from the Instapawn store near Poplar Bluff, where Richardson is from.

Brunner, Howard, Jackson and Seawood are from East. St. Louis, Illinois. Those four also were convicted of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and carjacking a vehicle that was used during the burglary.

Maximum sentences are 10 years for burglarizing a federally licensed firearms dealer, 15 years for the carjacking and life for the firearms charge.