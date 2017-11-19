RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service is offering $5 Christmas trees to people who would like to cut them in the Green Mountain National Forest.

This year, all fourth-graders can take advantage of the Every Kid in a Park Initiative and get a free Christmas tree voucher from the Forest Service .

A $5 permit from Forest Service offices located in Rutland, Manchester Center, or Rochester is necessary to cut a tree for personal use.

The permit must be attached to the tree before transporting it.

It’s up to the permit holder to be sure the tree is cut on National Forest land. Trees over 20 feet tall cannot be cut and the stump left after cutting must be six inches or less.