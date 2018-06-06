LEBANON, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say five children have been killed and a woman injured in a mobile home fire in southern Missouri.
The fire happened Wednesday morning in Lebanon, a city of about 14,500 people.
Lebanon police detective Sgt. Kacie Springer said the six people were trapped in the home and had to be pulled out by firefighters.
The injured woman was flown to a hospital in Springfield, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Lebanon. The names of the victims were not immediately released.
Missouri Department of Public Safety spokesman Mike O’Connell said in an email that three state investigators are on scene trying to determine what caused the fire.
Fire Chief Sam Schneider didn’t immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press.