ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve charged five people with first-degree murder in three separate shootings in the Northern Illinois community of Rockford.

The (Rockford) Register Star reports that Winnebago County State’s Attorney Joe Bruscato announced the charges on Thursday.

Twenty-nine-year-old Terrick T. Mackey was charged in the January 2015 slayings of a man whose body was found lying in a street and a woman found dead in a vehicle nearby.

Twenty-two-year-old Deontay Gunnell and 21-year-old twin brothers Donnie and Lonnie Williams are charged in the December 2015 death of woman who was in her living room when she was struck by a bullet fired during a shootout outside.

Prosecutors charged 16-year-old Anthony Jenkins as an adult in the death last May of a 12-year-old boy who was shot while riding an ATV.