PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Federal authorities say five Rhode Island residents have been charged with participating in a scheme to create fake prescriptions for opioid pills and occasionally use medical insurance to pay for those prescriptions.
The U.S attorney’s office said Friday that the defendants are charged with conspiracy to unlawfully acquire or obtain possession of a controlled substance by fraud and other offenses.
Prosecutors say the scheme manufactured fraudulent prescriptions using the identities, Drug Enforcement Administration identification numbers and signatures of medical practitioners without their consent.
Prescriptions for varying amounts of oxycodone pills were written and presented to pharmacies. Authorities say most of the pills were sold to others for cash payments.
Authorities say the defendants have appeared in court and have all been released on unsecured bond.