NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Federal authorities have announced criminal charges against five people in the shooting death of an armored car guard nearly four years ago during a robbery at a bank in New Orleans.

Loomis armored car guard Hector Trochez was killed Dec. 13, 2013, while making a cash delivery in the city’s Carrollton neighborhood.

On Monday, Acting U.S. Attorney Duane Evans’ office announced the indictments of five men in Trochez’s death. A sixth person — a woman described as a girlfriend of one of the other suspects — is charged with obstruction of a grand jury proceeding.

The men face a possible death sentence if convicted in Trochez’s fatal shooting. They are identified as 28-year-old Lilbear George; 31-year-old Jeremy Esteves; 25-year-old Curtis Johnson Jr.; 30-year-old Chukwudi Ofomata; and 24-year-old Robert Brumfield — all of New Orleans.

The men each face three counts — conspiracy to obstruct interstate commerce by robbery, robbery and using firearms in a crime of violence that caused a death.

Jasmine Theophile, 24, of New Orleans, is charged, along with George, with obstruction for allegedly destroying a cell phone. She was freed Friday on $10,000 bond.

Records indicate all but Brumfield are in custody and awaiting hearings. They were indicted Thursday and the indictments were unsealed Monday.

Not all have attorneys yet and none have entered pleas.