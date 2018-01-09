Your daily look at late-breaking California news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:
1. STORM
Heavy rain pounds Southern California, flooding and debris blocks highways; storm diminishing in Bay Area.
2. RECORD
Storm brought 3.15 inches of rain to downtown San Francisco, making Monday 16th wettest day in records dating to 1849.
3. DELUGE
Big Sur coast received up to 9.6 inches of rain; Highway 1 blocked by rock slides.
4. SAN FRANCISCO MAYOR
Candidates face a deadline Tuesday to enter the 2018 race for mayor, a contest moved up after sudden death of Mayor Ed Lee last month.
5. ROMAN POLANSKI
LA prosecutors won’t charge Oscar-winning director in alleged 1975 molestation because the allegations are too old.