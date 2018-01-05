Your daily look at late-breaking California news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:
1. MARIJUANA INVESTORS
Cannabis-related stocks plummet after U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions signals tougher approach to federal pot enforcement.
2. OFFSHORE OIL
Governors of California, Oregon, Washington vow to stop Trump administration moves to renew offshore oil drilling.
3. PIER PLOT
Man suspected of planning a Christmas Day attack at San Francisco’s Pier 39 is set for post-indictment court hearing.
4. IMMIGRATION COURTS
U.S. attorney general launches review of a little-known practice of immigration judges closing cases without decisions.
5. RAIN
Southern California could see first significant storm of the season starting Monday, with possible heavy rain over recent burn areas.