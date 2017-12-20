Your daily look at late-breaking California news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WILDFIRE

Gusty north to northeast winds to return to area of massive Thomas Fire in Santa Barbara County.

2. EVACUEES

Some who were forced to flee huge wildfire wonder if they’ll be home for Christmas.

3. MICHAEL JACKSON

Judge dismisses lawsuit by choreographer who alleged he was molested as a child, resolving one claim against the late singer’s holdings.

4. TRUMP-IMMIGRATION

San Francisco federal judge to hear arguments over whether to throw out lawsuits over Trump administration decision to end a program protecting young immigrants from deportation or block the president’s decision.

5. MOUNTAIN LION DEATH

Cougar found dead in mountains north of Los Angeles had rat poison in his system.