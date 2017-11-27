Your daily look at late-breaking California news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:
1. ROYAL ENGAGEMENT
Los Angeles-born actress Meghan Markle to marry Prince Harry, fifth in line to the British throne, in spring.
2. FARM LABOR FIGHT
Ruling by state’s highest court could dramatically reduce power of organized farm labor in California.
3. INMATES ESCAPE
Second of two prisoners who made brazen courthouse getaway captured in San Francisco Bay Area suburb.
4. BOX OFFICE
Pixar’s “Coco” sings its way to fourth best Thanksgiving weekend ever with a $71 million haul.
5. RAIDERS-BRONCOS
Oakland beats Denver 21-14 despite losing star receiver Michael Crabtree to ejection for his role in brawl.