Your daily look at late-breaking California news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:
1. JAPAN-SAN FRANCISCO
Osaka mayor says sister-city relationship will be scrapped due to San Francisco’s decision to give city property status to a statue commemorating Asian women who worked in military brothels for Japanese troops during World War II.
2. MARIJUANA ECONOMY
Rural California grappling with “green rush” of pot growers as state heads toward Jan. 1 legalization of recreational marijuana.
3. SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA HEAT
High pressure ridge weakens slightly but more above-normal temperatures are expected after LA’s hottest Thanksgiving on record.
4. PAC-12
No. 20 Stanford faces No. 9 Notre Dame, but needs Washington to beat Washington State to claim Pac-12 North and spot in conference title game.
5. CAL-UCLA
Post-season bowl berths at issue as California takes on UCLA, which takes the field for first time after firing of coach Jim Mora.