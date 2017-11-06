Your daily look at late-breaking California news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:
1. HOMELESSNESS
Cities along West Coast declare states of emergency as they struggle to cope with soaring homeless populations.
2. BROADCOM-QUALCOMM
Semiconductor maker Broadcom offers to buy Qualcomm in deal valued at $130 billion.
3. BEN AFFLECK
Actor says storm of sexual harassment allegations engulfing Hollywood led him to examine his own behavior.
4. BOX OFFICE
“Thor: Ragnarok” thunders to one of year’s best debuts, opening with $121 million in North American theaters.
5. RAMS-GIANTS
Los Angeles posts fifth win in six games with dominant 51-17 victory over New York.