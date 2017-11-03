Your daily look at late-breaking California news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:
1. STORMS
Early season storm enters northern corner of the state, will drop slowly southward and bring rain and snow.
2. CONGRESS-HARASSMENT
Most Read Stories
- Can Seattle rezone away the racial divide in housing?
- Seven Mariners headed for free agency following the World Series
- Republican tax plan would hit Seattle, Eastside homebuyers dealing with pricey market
- 2 killed, 1 injured in Belltown shooting
- Funko stock plunges in IPO market’s worst first-day trading this year
Former California Rep. Mary Bono says she endured suggestive comments from a fellow lawmaker in the House.
3. APPLE
Customers line up for Apple’s release of new iPhone X.
4. MEXICAN MAFIA
Governor again blocks parole for ex-prison gang leader Rene “Boxer” Enriquez, saying he remains a danger despite cooperating with law enforcement.
5. LIZARD ON THE LOOSE
Four-foot-long crocodile monitor lizard native to Papua New Guinea found in the backyard of a home in Riverside County.