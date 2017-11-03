Your daily look at late-breaking California news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. STORMS

Early season storm enters northern corner of the state, will drop slowly southward and bring rain and snow.

2. CONGRESS-HARASSMENT

Former California Rep. Mary Bono says she endured suggestive comments from a fellow lawmaker in the House.

3. APPLE

Customers line up for Apple’s release of new iPhone X.

4. MEXICAN MAFIA

Governor again blocks parole for ex-prison gang leader Rene “Boxer” Enriquez, saying he remains a danger despite cooperating with law enforcement.

5. LIZARD ON THE LOOSE

Four-foot-long crocodile monitor lizard native to Papua New Guinea found in the backyard of a home in Riverside County.