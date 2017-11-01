Your daily look at late-breaking California news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:
1. WORLD SERIES
Dodgers’ 3-1 victory over the Houston Astros force evens series and forces decisive Game 7.
2. DAMAGED DAM
Most Read Stories
- Wendy Williams passes out, collapses on-air during chat show
- Seahawks QB Russell Wilson renegotiates contract to help reel in Duane Brown
- 'He had the biggest heart in the world': Former Huskies sack king Daniel Te’o-Nesheim dead at age 30
- Jeremy Lane fails physical, but Duane Brown trade still on as teams add draft picks to mix instead
- 'Cowardly act of terror': Truck driver kills 8 on bike path VIEW
State water authorities to update status of Oroville Dam repairs at deadline for having the main spillway operable again.
3. TOUR BUS CRASH
NTSB faults Caltrans’ traffic management in fatal I-10 bus crash into big rig, compounded by trucker falling asleep and both drivers’ health problems.
4. CLASSROOM BARRICADE
Family says man killed by SWAT while holding teacher hostage in Riverside classroom had suffered an emotional breakdown.
5. HOLLYWOOD SEXUAL HARASSMENT
Beverly Hills police launch criminal investigations of complaints received about Harvey Weinstein and writer-director James Toback.