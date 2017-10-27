Your daily look at late-breaking California news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:
1. WILDFIRE
Some homes under evacuation orders, others warned to be ready as wildfire burns hundreds of acres in Southern California.
2. TRUMP VS BILLIONAIRE
Most Read Stories
- Seattle ranked nation's No. 2 coolest city — just behind this West Coast rival
- Here’s one way for vehicle owners to avoid paying Sound Transit’s car-tab tax
- The bottleneck in Seattle’s homeless shelters that leaves thousands on the streets WATCH
- Florida newcomers surge: the latest on another year of record-breaking growth in Seattle area
- 2 shot in Seattle's University District, police say
President tweets that California billionaire Tom Steyer, who is funding advertising calling for impeachment, is “wacky & totally unhinged.”
3. TWITTER
Russian state-owned television station RT says Twitter pushed it to spend millions on advertising ahead of 2016 U.S. presidential election.
4. CHEVRON
San Ramon-based Chevron reports third-quarter net income of $1.95 billion, profit of $1.03 per share.
5. GOVERNOR-NAACP
Gov. Jerry Brown to address California-Hawaii NAACP State Convention in Los Angeles.