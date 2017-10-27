Your daily look at late-breaking California news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WILDFIRE

Some homes under evacuation orders, others warned to be ready as wildfire burns hundreds of acres in Southern California.

2. TRUMP VS BILLIONAIRE

President tweets that California billionaire Tom Steyer, who is funding advertising calling for impeachment, is “wacky & totally unhinged.”

3. TWITTER

Russian state-owned television station RT says Twitter pushed it to spend millions on advertising ahead of 2016 U.S. presidential election.

4. CHEVRON

San Ramon-based Chevron reports third-quarter net income of $1.95 billion, profit of $1.03 per share.

5. GOVERNOR-NAACP

Gov. Jerry Brown to address California-Hawaii NAACP State Convention in Los Angeles.