Share story

By
The Associated Press

Your daily look at late-breaking California news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WILDFIRE

Some homes under evacuation orders, others warned to be ready as wildfire burns hundreds of acres in Southern California.

2. TRUMP VS BILLIONAIRE

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

President tweets that California billionaire Tom Steyer, who is funding advertising calling for impeachment, is “wacky & totally unhinged.”

3. TWITTER

Russian state-owned television station RT says Twitter pushed it to spend millions on advertising ahead of 2016 U.S. presidential election.

4. CHEVRON

San Ramon-based Chevron reports third-quarter net income of $1.95 billion, profit of $1.03 per share.

5. GOVERNOR-NAACP

Gov. Jerry Brown to address California-Hawaii NAACP State Convention in Los Angeles.

The Associated Press