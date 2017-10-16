Your daily look at late-breaking California news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:
1. WILDFIRES
As crews gain ground, some wine country fire victims return home.
2. HARVEY WEINSTEIN
Women identify as assault, harassment victims with ‘me too’ tweets.
3. MISSING COUPLE
Bodies found in Joshua Tree, near where man, woman went missing.
4. NLCS
Justin Turner homers in 9th, Dodgers top Cubs 4-1 for 2-0 series lead.
5. COLIN KAEPERNICK
Former San Francisco quarterback files grievance against NFL.