Your daily look at late-breaking California news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:
1. WILDFIRES
Dry, gusty, northerly winds expected to worsen conditions as wildfires rage in Northern California wine country.
2. STATE FIRE CHIEF
Ken Pimlott: “It’s going to continue to get worse before it gets better.”
3. EVACUATION ALERTS
Authorities say alert methods including texts, phone calls, emails and tweets will have to be assessed as fire toll mounts.
4. OTHER FIRES
Yuba County estimates 111 rural residences burned this week in 19-square-mile fire on western slope of the Sierra Nevada.
5. HARVEY WEINSTEIN
Cannes film festival officials “dismayed” to learn of accusations of sexual violence against Hollywood film producer.