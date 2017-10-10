Your daily look at late-breaking California news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:
1. WILDFIRES
Thousands evacuated as deadly, devastating wildfires burn across a swath of Northern California.
2. WINE COUNTRY
Most Read Stories
- Trying to make sense of ESPN’s spat with Chris Petersen WATCH
- Spokane woman is standing up to cyclist who yelled 'Hot pizza!' then smashed into her on trail
- At least 10 dead as fires rage in California wine country VIEW
- WWII German POW returns to Washington state — to say thank you for being captured
- Seattle police recover Subaru fired on by officers in Eastlake
Fires sweeping through vineyards destroy at least two wineries, damage many others.
3. SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA FIRE
Destructive Orange County wildfire still active but Santa Ana winds predicted to diminish.
4. GOP
Vice President Mike Pence travels through California to raise money for endangered Republican congressional candidates.
5. DODGERS
Los Angeles Dodgers are headed back to the NL Championship Series after three-game sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks.