CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police say a crime spree in North Carolina that included a drugstore robbery and multiple vehicle break-ins ended with a stolen car crashing and five teenagers facing charges.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police told news outlets that five boys whose ages range from 14 to 16 were arrested in connection with the Saturday morning crimes.

Police told The Charlotte Observer that Officer Travis Archer attempted a traffic stop on the stolen Ford Escape before it ran a red light, hit another car and caught fire.

Police apprehended the teenagers who ran from the SUV. The 14-year-old driver had been trapped before officers pulled him out. He was taken to a hospital but not seriously injured.

The boys face charges including armed robbery and vehicle theft. It’s unclear if anyone has an attorney.