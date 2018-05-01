QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — Five baby raccoons that were placed inside a trash bin have been rescued by animal control officers in Massachusetts.
Police tell the Boston Globe that a Quincy resident apparently put the raccoons in the bin after they were born inside his garage. They say he did not seem to have malicious intent, but didn’t know what to do with the animals. They say he was “strongly advised” that putting them in the trash was not appropriate.
Animal control officers took the raccoons to an animal rescue facility on Tuesday to be nursed back to health. Quincy police posted video of the raccoons on Twitter.
Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com