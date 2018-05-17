ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Five students at one elite Washington-area public school were among the fewer than 1 percent of students who took last year’s Advanced Placement Computer Science A exam and achieved perfect scores.

The Washington Post reports Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology recorded the most students at any high school to perform flawlessly on any AP science or technology test last year. Test administrator the College Board, says 112 students worldwide scored perfectly on that computer science exam.

Computer science teacher Nicole Kim says the average score on the exam for the school’s students was 4.8, and every student received at least a passing grade.

Computer science is a required course for Thomas Jefferson students, so teacher Ria Galanos says those who enroll in the AP course tend to already enjoy the material.

