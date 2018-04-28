HOPKINTON, R.I. (AP) — A Connecticut man and four teenagers have been arrested in connection to the armed robbery of a Rhode Island convenience store.

The Providence Journal reports the Hopkinton and Richmond police departments arrested five people following a car chase Friday evening.

Police received a 911 call Friday about two men brandishing a handgun and demanding money at a convenience store. They fled without any cash.

Twenty-nine-year-old Jeffrey Wheeler of East Lyme, Connecticut, and 18-year-old Benjamin Ibbitson of New London, Connecticut are being held for armed robbery and drug possession charges, while other car occupants are being investigated in connection to an armed robbery of a nail salon in West Warwick earlier that day.

Attorneys for Wheeler and Ibbitson could not be identified. The three juveniles are being held for referral Monday in Family Court.

