WESTPORT, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut police say five people were arrested after a stolen car crashed into a police cruiser while an officer was looking for the suspects.

Westport police say the officer responded to a neighborhood along Long Island Sound to reports of possible burglary suspects at about 5 a.m. Tuesday when his cruiser was struck by the stolen car. The officer went to the hospital briefly but returned to the scene to help catch the suspects.

Authorities say the suspects abandoned the car. Police launched a search operation that included dogs, a drone and a patrol boat. Dogs found three suspects in the freezing temperatures, and two other people were arrested later in the morning.

The suspects’ names and the charges they face have not been released.