TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian police say they have arrested five people suspected of trafficking migrants from Greece to Montenegro.
A statement Wednesday said that a months-long investigation showed that the “criminally structured group” received migrants, mainly Syrians, coming from neighboring Greece in its south, accommodated and then transported them to neighboring Montenegro in the north, aiming to reach Western European countries.
Albania has become a preferred route for migrants moving toward northern Europe from Greece and Bulgaria since Serbia tightened border controls.
Albania has signed an agreement allowing European Union border guards to enter and help the Balkan country control migrants.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump vows to sign order ending birthright citizenship
- Whitey Bulger, Boston gangster, found slain in prison at 89 VIEW
- Mueller asks FBI to investigate claims women were offered money to say he behaved inappropriately
- Powerful humanity of Jewish hospital staff that treated Robert Bowers
- Indian couple who died in Yosemite took risks for photos