TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency says a 5.2-magnitude earthquake has jolted the southern Kerman province.

The Wednesday report says the quake rocked Anar village, some 700 kilometers (400 miles) south of Tehran. It says the epicenter of the earthquake was 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) deep. There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage.

Iran is prone to earthquakes as it sits on many major fault lines. In 2003, a 6.6-magnitude quake flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people.