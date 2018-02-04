TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A fourth person has pleaded guilty to a role in a robbery that claimed the life of a New Jersey woman who was using a Lyft vehicle when she was shot by a gunman.

NJ.com reports that 53-year-old Douglas Mathis of Trenton pleaded guilty to second-degree robbery Friday in Mercer County Superior Court.

Mathis said he was at 40-year-old Andrew Alston’s home in November 2016 and was asked to drive 44-year-old gunman Ronderrick Manuel to the robbery location in East Trenton.

Alston pleaded guilty earlier in the week to first-degree robbery and weapons charges and Manuel pleaded guilty to first degree aggravated manslaughter. Thirty-one-year-old Dominique Richter pleaded guilty in September to third-degree theft.

Thirty-two-year-old Kasey DeZolt of Morrisville, Pennsylvania, awaits trial, and plea agreements call on her co-defendants to testify.

___

Information from: NJ.com, http://www.nj.com