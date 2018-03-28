GASTON, Ind. (AP) — Eastern Indiana police say a fourth person has died following a February collision between two cars.

Delaware County Sheriff Ray Dudley says 68-year-old Benjamin C. Parsons of rural Muncie died Tuesday at an Indianapolis hospital.

Police say he was driving Feb. 27 when a car driven by 18-year-old Joshua Lowell Hartley of rural Gaston crossed the center line and crashed into Parsons’ vehicle.

Hartley and a 28-year-old passenger, Matthew T. Cass of Muncie, were pronounced dead at the scene. Another passenger, 18-year-old Lydia J. Astrop of Albany, died the next day.

The Star Press reports that Parsons’ death leaves Hartley’s twin brother, Jacob, as the crash’s sole survivor. He remained hospitalized Tuesday in serious condition.

A witness told police that Joshua Hartley’s car was speeding shortly before the collision.

___

Information from: The Star Press, http://www.thestarpress.com