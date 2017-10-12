BALTIMORE (AP) — A fourth Baltimore police officer has pleaded guilty to robbing and illegally detaining residents and billing for overtime hours not worked.
Federal prosecutors say 34-year-old Momodu Gondo pleaded guilty Thursday to racketeering conspiracy. He entered the plea in federal court in Baltimore.
Gondo was among eight officers on an elite gun squad who were indicted on racketeering charges alleging that they unlawfully arrested and robbed people, and participated in an overtime fraud scheme.
The case has had a profound impact on criminal cases in Baltimore. Prosecutors have dropped more than 100 cases involving the indicted officers.
Gondo faces a minimum mandatory of five years in prison. A sentencing date has not been set.