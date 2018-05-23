WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — Over four dozen people have been arrested by Rhode Island State Police following an investigation into statewide motorcycle gangs.

The Providence Journal reports 49 people have been arrested in the Woonsocket area.

State police said Wednesday search warrants were executed in 29 municipalities, along with four in Massachusetts.

The raids resulted in 53 illegal guns and large amounts of heroin, marijuana and cocaine seized.

According the police, the raids involved the use of explosives to breach fortified buildings and heavily-armed SWAT team members.

More information will be released at a news conference this afternoon.

