ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The 46th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is set to begin Saturday and is expected to draw close to a million visitors to central New Mexico.
But concerns over crime in Albuquerque and the recent mass shooting in Las Vegas has organizers stepping up security measures.
Balloon Fiesta officials say additional resources will be dedicated all public gates and park and ride locations to check bags and purses. In addition, no firearms will be allowed at Balloon Fiesta Park unless by law enforcement officers.
The National Weather Service says much of Albuquerque is expected to see sunny weather throughout the week.
