KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A woman has died in a fire at a western Michigan motel.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says 46-year-old Aimee Sue Lambert died in the fire Saturday morning at the Comstock Motor Court Motel in Kalamazoo.

It says she was found dead inside the unit where the fire was reported about 2:45 a.m.

Damage to the motel was limited to that unit.

No other injuries were reported.

County Undersheriff James VanDyken tells the Kalamazoo Gazette the cause of the fire is under investigation, but it’s believed to be accidental.