PROVO, Utah (AP) — Utah leaders say a project to add more lanes to I-15 and improve east-west connectivity has taken a big step forward.

The Daily Herald reports that state and local leaders met Wednesday morning as construction of the $430 million project to add more lanes officially began.

Traffic cones and construction crews can already be seen along a stretch of Interstate 15 through the Lehi area. The plan is to add two lanes to I-15 in both directions from Lehi Main Street to State Route 92.

Carlos Braceras, Utah Department of Transportation executive director, said the project is expected to be completed in 2020 and is currently the biggest transportation project in the state.

Braceras said the construction will provide a foundation for future economic growth in the area.

