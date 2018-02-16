RICHMOND, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management has awarded a nearly $430,000 grant to clean up contaminated land around an old mill in Richmond.

The Westerly Sun reports that Clark’s Mill, built in 1848 on the Pawcatuck River, is currently owned by FXF Hydro, which submitted the grant application in December.

Agency officials say the soil is contaminated with oil and heavy metals, typical of old mill sites.

The contaminated soiled will be hauled away and the site will be capped.

The decontamination work will begin in the spring.

The Clark’s Mill property is one of 10 the state hopes will be redeveloped after they are cleaned up, creating jobs and stimulating local economies.

