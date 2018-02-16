RICHMOND, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management has awarded a nearly $430,000 grant to clean up contaminated land around an old mill in Richmond.
The Westerly Sun reports that Clark’s Mill, built in 1848 on the Pawcatuck River, is currently owned by FXF Hydro, which submitted the grant application in December.
Agency officials say the soil is contaminated with oil and heavy metals, typical of old mill sites.
The contaminated soiled will be hauled away and the site will be capped.
Most Read Stories
- Everett teen arrested after grandmother finds journal detailing school-shooting plot, police say
- Seattle not amused by green-pigs stunt by real-estate company
- Snow in Seattle? Freezing temperatures? 'Be ready for it'
- Florida gunman had extra ammo at school, fired for 3 minutes VIEW
- Dating do's and don'ts -- wisdom from Seattle bartenders
The decontamination work will begin in the spring.
The Clark’s Mill property is one of 10 the state hopes will be redeveloped after they are cleaned up, creating jobs and stimulating local economies.
___
Information from: The Westerly Sun, http://www.thewesterlysun.com