It’s no surprise to hear a lot of noise during construction, but Caltrans workers discovered a distinct sort of buzz during recent work on a bridge in Santa Barbara, California — that of roughly 40,000 live bees that had taken up residence nearby.

According to a tweet by Caltrans District 5 on Tuesday, an 8-foot hive was discovered hidden in a wooden sign post near the bridge, apparently home to thousands of the buzzing pollinators.

Caltrans discovered a large 8-foot long bee hive in a cavity of a wooden sign post during bridge work on Hwy. 154 in Santa Barbara. The 40 thousand bees were safely removed to a commercial hive aided by beekeepers before being released to agricultural areas to pollinate crops. pic.twitter.com/wJLddWF937 — Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) April 26, 2022

District 5 spokesman Jim Shivers said the hive was discovered around April 15.

Photos shared on Twitter by Caltrans show a cavity in a large wooden post where the insects took up residence, filled with honeycomb and thousands of the buzzing bees.

According to Caltrans, the bees “were safely removed to a commercial hive aided by beekeepers before being released to agricultural areas to pollinate crops.”