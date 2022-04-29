It’s no surprise to hear a lot of noise during construction, but Caltrans workers discovered a distinct sort of buzz during recent work on a bridge in Santa Barbara, California — that of roughly 40,000 live bees that had taken up residence nearby.
According to a tweet by Caltrans District 5 on Tuesday, an 8-foot hive was discovered hidden in a wooden sign post near the bridge, apparently home to thousands of the buzzing pollinators.
District 5 spokesman Jim Shivers said the hive was discovered around April 15.
Photos shared on Twitter by Caltrans show a cavity in a large wooden post where the insects took up residence, filled with honeycomb and thousands of the buzzing bees.
According to Caltrans, the bees “were safely removed to a commercial hive aided by beekeepers before being released to agricultural areas to pollinate crops.”