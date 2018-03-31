DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A painting found in the dusty attic of Des Moines’ historic Hoyt Sherman Place has turned out to be a big deal.
Television station KCCI reports that the painting, “Apollo and Venus” by late 16th Century and early 17th Century Belgium painter Otto van Veen, is believed to be worth millions of dollars.
Someone found the 400-year-old painting about two years ago while looking for Civil War flags.
Officials say the painting was coated with layers of discolored varnish and poor restoration work from decades ago.
Art experts spent four months returning the painting to its pristine appearance.
Information from: KCCI-TV, http://www.kcci.com