WATERTOWN, S.D. (AP) — A Watertown man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for fatally shooting a young neighbor last June following a dispute.

Thirty-one-year-old Alexis Javier Velazquez-Sanchez earlier pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the death of Jayden Harley. The teen had graduated from high school earlier in the day and police say the defendant and victim argued over noise.

The Argus Leader says Velazquez-Sanchez pulled out a handgun and fired one shot, strike Harley in the chest. He died at the hospital.

