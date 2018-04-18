SEBASTIAN, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a man drowned in a residential pool in Florida.
Indian River County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Cory Richter tells TCPalm.com that first responders found the 40-year-old man dead in the backyard pool when they arrived Wednesday afternoon.
Richter says it’s unknown how long the man was in the pool. The victim’s identity hasn’t been released.
No further details have been released.
