HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (AP) — Police say a cattle trailer has overturned in western Missouri, killing 40 to 50 animals.

The Kansas City Star reports that the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. Friday in Harrisonville, which is about 30 miles (48.28 kilometers) south of Kansas City. Police say the truck was pulling a trailer with 80 to 100 head of cattle.

A man and woman in the truck were taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Police say the surviving cattle were rounded up and taken from the scene in trailers. Police say some are expected to be looked at by a veterinarian. It’s unclear where the cattle were going.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. It caused major traffic delays on northbound Interstate 49.

