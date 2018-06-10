KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police say a 4-year-old was wounded by a stray bullet that came from a nearby shootout.
Authorities say two people were shooting at each other Saturday evening at a gas station in south Kansas City.
An off-duty officer heard the shots and went to the scene, where one person with a gunshot wound was taken into custody.
The other suspect is still on the loose.
At about the same time, police received a call that someone was shot in a home several hundred yards away. Police say a stray bullet traveled from the shootout into the back of a nearby house, hitting the 4-year-old in the arm.
The child was taken to the hospital by a family member.